After two years of coronavirus in Kern, what does the future hold?

As the coronavirus recedes in Kern County, life is beginning to feel normal again. Many of the restrictions of the pandemic have been lifted, and people are beginning to feel comfortable in crowds.
But, unfortunately, COVID-19 does not appear to be going away anytime soon. A subvariant of the omicron strain is already causing caseloads to increase in Europe, which could lead to another rise in the United States.
Still, medical experts encourage Kern County residents not to overreact while keeping an eye out for coronavirus developments.
“I can comfortably say that we’re in an endemic phase, where the number of cases still continues to rise, but very slowly and at an even rate,” said Dr. Glenn Goldis, chief medical officer at Kern Medical. “This endemic phase is a good time for everyone to take stock of where they are in terms of their overall health, make sure they attend to conditions that have largely been neglected over the next couple of years.”
He contended more strains of COVID-19 will continue to pop up, with one bound to take hold sooner or later.
Kern County residents eyeing Europe for the latest developments on the omicron subvariant, known now as BA.2, should know it has been detected in Kern County since January without a corresponding rise in cases.
A combination of vaccinations plus widespread illness caused by the original omicron variant may now be protecting Kern County from another surge.
“We feel like there’s a lot of immunity right now circulating in our community, and we’re hopeful that’s going to help us not have a surge from this variant that’s already here,” said Kern County Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan. “Europe had their omicron surge a little bit earlier. They probably had a little bit less natural immunity.”
Vaccination continues to be an effective way to prevent COVID-19, especially severe illness. In Kern County, nearly 85 percent of all hospitalizations were among the unvaccinated, compared with about 15 percent who were vaccinated since Jan. 21, 2021.
In addition, 78 percent of all reported cases since Jan. 21 have been among the unvaccinated, a marker of the vaccine’s efficacy.
While vaccines have proved to be divisive, there is evidence some who were initially hesitant to get vaccinated are beginning to change their minds.
Mass vaccination events held by Clinica Sierra Vista have proved popular, with parents and children alike showing up.
"When the omicron variant came out, I think everyone realized they had to get vaccinated. I think that was a big factor,” said Amandeep Basra, Clinica's director of administrative services.
She noted a key factor in convincing vaccine skeptics to alter their opinions was the availability of nurses or doctors, who have become trusted purveyors of information.
"A lot of times it’s just very simple answers, but they want to hear it from a medical provider," she said.
Clinica will continue to provide mass vaccination events, and Basra urged the public to maintain common-sense preventive measures, like washing hands and masking in large groups.
"Vaccination is the most effective way to be safe from the viral disease," she said. "Let’s get vaccinated, and if you’re already vaccinated, get boosted."
So, while there is cause for hope in the future, it is important to stay vigilant.
“Our cases continue to decline. We continue to see less transmission of this virus in our community,” Carrigan said. “So I think we are poised and ready to start going about life like we had before the pandemic, but to always keep a watchful eye out, and always be aware of what the virus is doing, so that we can pivot in another direction so that we don’t end up in another lockdown.”