1595698006-data.jpg

The Taft Community Correctional Facility.

 Californian file photo

The Taft City Council approved an agreement with a federal agency to reopen a local prison to house inmates, a decision expected to revitalize revenue streams that dried up after two correctional facilities previously shut down.

The private prison Taft Correctional Institute and the state-run Taft Modified Community Correctional Facility closed in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Operations ceased after repairs costing $100 million were needed for the privately run building and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared his intentions to end contracts with for-profit prisons. Each center employed hundreds and raised money for the city’s general fund.

