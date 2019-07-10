PETA wants the Kern County Sheriff's Office to investigate the California Living Museum and its operator for allegedly allowing animals to die from severe flea infestations and starvation.
PETA said in a news release today that two fischer cats died after staff failed to treat them for severe flea infestations, citing a recently released U.S. Department of Agricultre inspection report from Feb. 12. The USDA concluded that the "failure to treat health conditions may lead to unnecessary pain and distress in animals, and in this case, their death."
Flea bites and infestations can cause severe itching, inflammation, skin disease, and anemia. Severe flea infestations, like the cases described in the two fischer cats, drain the animal of blood and slowly starve the animal's brain and body of oxygen, according to PETA.
"A competent caretaker would easily note changes in behavior and health associated with such a severe infestation of fleas long before the animal dies," PETA said in a letter to KCSO. "These animals were forced to endure prolonged discomfort and pain associated with thousands of flea bites, widespread skin disease, and anemia."
An April 16 inspection report also revealed a skunk was found starved to death at the facility. According to a necropsy report, PETA alleges there is "overwhelming physical evidence that (the California Living Museum) failed to provide sustenance as required by state law."
PETA alleges the facility had no procedure in place to ensure animals were eating and there wasn't a sufficient number of employees to care for the animals.
"Any reasonable animal care facility would notice if an animal were starving to death or if fleas were eating animals alive," said Brittany Peet, PETA foundation director of capitve animal law enforcement. "PETA is calling on the Kern County Sheriff's Office to hold the California Living Museum responsible for the neglect that led to these animals' slow, painful deaths."
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools office operates the California Living Museum. PETA said it has written to Mary C. Barlow, urging her to transfer the animals to "reputable facilities," according to the release. PETA offered to assist in finding appropriate placement for the animals, but the office declined that offer Tuesday.
(2) comments
Yes, let's put school funds in jeopardy because you want a zoo, but you don't want to be bothered taking care of the animals.
Shut this place down!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.