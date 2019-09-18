Former Kern County Sheriff Chief Deputy Justin Fleeman has filed a second claim against the county, this time alleging wrongful termination following his unsuccessful run for sheriff.
This claim, which is a required precursor to a lawsuit, expands on another claim filed in March in which Fleeman alleged the Sheriff’s Office defamed him and invaded his privacy in retaliation for his campaign.
Subsequent to Fleeman’s filing of his original claim, he was fired from his position. He responded by saying he would file a wrongful termination lawsuit.
“I’m looking forward to this unfolding in court and the people seeing I was actually truthful during the campaign,” he said in June.
The day arrived Sept. 4, when Fleeman filed his second claim, which largely stuck to the allegations made in the original, while including events that had occurred in the ensuing months.
“In sum, Chief Fleeman is, in fact, being fired because he ran against Sheriff Youngblood and lost,” the claim states. “The stated reasons for termination are false and unsubstantiated.”
While Kern County Counsel did not expand on the reasons for Fleeman’s dismissal, he had been placed on administrative leave in September 2018, according to the claim, and was the subject of an internal investigation.
The claim says the Sheriff’s Office was looking into statements Fleeman had made during his campaign, specifically regarding sexual impropriety happening in the department.
The claim itself names several sheriff’s employees that are allegedly engaged in affairs, but Fleeman maintains he did not break county policy during his campaign and the true reason for his dismissal was his political campaign.
The county has 40 days to accept or deny the claim. After that, Fleeman may file a lawsuit.
