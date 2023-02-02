 Skip to main content
After serving 41-year murder sentence, Bakersfield man resentenced, to be released

Doris Shotwell and her family can easily remember the murder sentence handed down by a Kern County Superior Court judge around 41 years ago sending Shotwell’s 18-year-old son, Cedric Struggs, to prison.

They recalled those memories when Struggs, now 60, appeared in court Thursday to be resentenced after his murder conviction was vacated. A new law redefined felony murder and Struggs’ actions didn’t meet every element of that definition. Judge Gregory Pulskamp resentenced the father, grandfather and great-grandfather to four years in prison for robbery and assault — the only crimes for which Struggs would have been convicted if Senate Bill 1437 was in effect in 1980.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

