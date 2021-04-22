After-school tutoring and mentoring program assists children affected by pandemic learning

Valerie Clark has been teaching elementary-age schoolchildren in the Beardsley School District for 14 years.
But these days, she doesn't head home after a full day's work, but instead drives to a little church on Airport Drive in Oildale to do — you guessed it — more teaching. For free.
It's all part of a pilot program called Build Up Bakersfield Boot Camp, an after-school tutoring and mentoring effort fueled almost exclusively by volunteers. The aim of the boot camp is to supplement the learning schoolchildren are getting at their neighborhood school in order to benefit young children who could use some extra help in math, language arts, confidence building and character education — after enduring a year of distance learning outside the classroom.
"This isn't just homework help," Clark said. "By coming in with a curriculum, we can offer 20 minutes on one core skill."
The volunteer-fueled effort is sponsored by CityServe Kern County, Kern Leadership Alliance, and local State Farm Insurance Agent Darlene Denison, who donated to pay for supplies. The program concentrates on basic math skills, reading and spelling — no computers allowed — but also includes prayer, Bible stories and what CityServe's head of Church Engagement and Community Development Robin Robinson calls biblical value character teaching.
"This program allows the churches to be a help in the neighborhoods where they are," Robinson said.
The overall goals are twofold, she said. Academics are key, as is providing a "safety net" for kids who come from the nearby neighborhood, among the poorest in the city. When the young students arrive, they are taught and cared for by an impressive number of volunteers — including many retired teachers.
All volunteers must submit to a background check.
On Thursday at a media open house, The Californian got an up-close look at the boot camp, held from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. at New Covenant Church.
Lorraine Davies, a retired teacher who taught in the Bakersfield City School District for 25 years, said she sees the boot camp is helping the youngsters with their confidence after months without direct person-to-person contact and interaction with teachers and other students.
"We let them know they're special, that God loves them — that's important for me, too.
"The children get individual help when they need it, and fun, too," she said. "We do a lot of things to make it fun."
Learning social skills, so important during the elementary years, has been missing for more than a year, Davies said.
Organizers are trying to limit the numbers of students to five per grade level, first through sixth grades, for a total of 30. Watching the students raising their hands during math, communicating with two adults at almost every table, there was definitely brain work going on, even at the first-grade table where volunteer Dee Dee Doepel used flash cards, but also mental teaching tools to show the little ones strategies to make addition easier.
There is hope among organizers that the Oildale after-school program will be used as a model, and as more churches in more neighborhoods sign on, and more volunteers join the effort, the boot camp model could spread across the city, especially in places plagued by what Robinson says is "poverty and brokenness."
As a business owner, Denison said she is concerned that large numbers of children were already performing well behind grade level, even before the pandemic locked them out of classrooms. Now, she fears a year in distance learning has those children trailing even further.
"I think there's a huge gap, making it harder to get kids caught up to grade level."