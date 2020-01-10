IDEA Lab Kids — an after-school educational center focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math — is opening its first California location at 3359 Allen Road on Saturday.
The Bakersfield franchise is owned by Herbert and Liza Liu. Herbert said the idea to open a Bakersfield franchise has been in the works for more than a year.
“The reason we wanted to bring it here was when I took my three kids to STEM programs in town, I wanted something a bit more comprehensive that didn’t have an emphasis on only one branch of STEM,” Liu said.
The program was started in 2011 by founder and CEO Ghazal Qureshi with a single location in Houston that has expanded to 93 campuses across three countries. The idea came after Qureshi left work to become a stay-at-home mother.
“I came in with two selfish reasons. I wanted to create something for myself because I didn’t want to go back to work. I also wanted to make sure my kids had the best of the best education,” said Qureshi.
The Lius plan to partner with local schools to provide extracurricular programs in “underserved communities.” Liu said they have already collaborated with the Kern County Museum and hope to work with the Bakersfield City School District.
“Here in the U.S., our world standings in math and science are pretty poor,” Liu said. “It’d be nice to encourage kids in the fields of math, science and engineering because when you’re in school you don’t really see the purpose of knowing what 5+5 is will help me with.”
The ribbon-cutting and grand opening will take place from noon to 3 p.m. and will feature kid-friendly STEAM activities such as slime and bubble stations, 3D printing and drone flying demonstrations.
The business offers monthly pricing options depending on how many days a child participates.
