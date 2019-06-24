The city of Bakersfield has received more positive financial news, and hopes to use this latest batch of good fortune to bulk up reserve funds and address other issues looming over the city.
In the first quarter of 2019, sales tax revenue increased by 14.5 percent compared to the same quarter in 2018, the city announced Monday.
That brings year-to-date sales tax revenue for the current fiscal year six percent higher than the same period in Fiscal Year 2017-18.
And that is without taking into account the 1 percent sales tax bump that came into effect in April.
“It is a significant increase in just looking at the past years that we’ve had,” said Bakersfield Financial Director Randy McKeegan. “We tend not to have that level of an increase.”
The city had only projected a 2 percent increase in sales tax revenue for this fiscal year, but the influx in cash has caused the city to adjust their projections to 4 percent.
While it may not sound like much, the city will reap millions of dollars this year and next year from the increase, and will be able to address certain issues facing the city sooner than anticipated.
The city plans to add $3 million to the current fiscal year’s budget, and $7.5 million to the budget for next fiscal year.
Chief among those issues are the cash reserves the city has been maintaining at a low level recently to meet annual budgets.
The city has a cash reserve balance of $25.4 million, less than half the amount recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association, which recommends reserve levels equal two months of city expenditures, the city said in a memo released Monday.
Both the independent sales tax oversight committee and members of the City Council have expressed interest in increasing the city’s reserves.
By the end of next fiscal year, the city will add $4.3 million to the reserves as part of a five-year plan to bolster the city’s rainy day funds.
Money is also expected to be delegated to pension costs, a facility replacement reserve, and a variety of other city departments, which city officials hope will put Bakersfield on more solid financial footing.
