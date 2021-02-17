Two dogs allegedly attacked by a man with an ax have successfully finished reconstructive surgery and were briefly reunited with their owner before being admitted to a local veterinary clinic to complete their recovery.
The dogs, a mother and daughter duo named Yellow and Beretta, have become a social media rallying cry as individuals across Bakersfield and the United States have donated more than $10,000 to fund their surgery and recuperation.
Owner Jarrett Woltz, who was living on the street at the time of the purported incident, said he has been with his pets practically every day since the moment they were born, and had no idea what he was going to do if Beretta and Yellow did not survive.
The situation seemed hopeless when police responded to the reported attack and told Woltz all that could be done for the animals was to put them to sleep. But since the call went out online, people from as far away as Canada have chipped in to keep Woltz and his “family” together.
“It’s night and day,” Woltz said of the response. “I can’t even really comprehend all that right now. It’s amazing. I’m extremely blessed to have gotten the help that I’ve gotten.”
Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections, a local animal education and advocacy organization, helped spearhead the fundraising efforts, and received help from Mutts and Runts Rescue and Dawn Romero in the Labelle Foundation.
Pawsitive President and Founder Jacque Johnson was familiar with Woltz and his dogs because she had helped them get spayed in the past. She said her phone lit up with notifications when word of the alleged attack spread.
“I still didn’t know at that time who it was until I read one of my text messages were from the hospital,” she said. “When she gave me Jarett Woltz’s name, I shot straight out of bed and said please tell me it’s not Beretta and Yellow.”
She said the two dogs were staff favorites during their stay at Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital and were “super sweet.” Luckily, nothing major was damaged in the incident. On Wednesday, the dogs were healthy enough to leap into Woltz’s arms after they were released.
“It looks amazingly better,” Woltz said of the treatment. “They did amazing work on the dogs, amazing.”
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to reports of a physical fight in the area of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane early Monday morning. They arrived to find the two dogs seriously injured after being struck by an ax. An animal cruelty investigation has been launched, and police are searching for a Hispanic man, five feet, nine inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a red-and-white knit cap and was armed with an ax at the time of the incident.
As of Wednesday afternoon, BPD Spokesman Robert Pair said no updates on the case were available.
For now, though, Pawsitive plans to assist Woltz as he tries to get into a program to help get him into stable housing. If they need to to help care for his dogs in order to make the transition easier, they plan to do so.
But one thing for sure is that Woltz, Beretta and Yellow won’t be separated for long. If a man with an ax can’t keep them apart, nothing will.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Detective S. Pace at 661-326-3273 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
For more information on Pawsitive Connections, visit bakersfieldpawsitiveconnections.com.