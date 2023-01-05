 Skip to main content
After night of heavy winds and some rain, more to come on Saturday

A winter storm brought heavy rains and dangerous winds to the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and forecasters expect more to come this weekend.

“This was one of the most powerful winter storms to hit our region in years — the second most powerful storm in the past decade and the eighth most powerful storm in the past 30 years,” said Jennifer Robison with Pacific Gas & Electric. “Wind gusts topped more than 100 miles an hour and more than five inches of rain fell in some areas.”

