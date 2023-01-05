After night of heavy winds and some rain, more to come on Saturday

A winter storm brought heavy rains and dangerous winds to the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and forecasters expect more to come this weekend.
“This was one of the most powerful winter storms to hit our region in years — the second most powerful storm in the past decade and the eighth most powerful storm in the past 30 years,” said Jennifer Robison with Pacific Gas & Electric. “Wind gusts topped more than 100 miles an hour and more than five inches of rain fell in some areas.”
This follows several reports of a strong storm system that hit most of California Wednesday into Thursday morning, soaking much of the San Joaquin Valley and bringing snow to the Sierra Nevada, though the Bakersfield metro area saw less rain than its neighbors.
The National Weather Service's Hanford weather station recorded 0.11 inches of rain in north Bakersfield while most metro areas observed .08 to .12 inches of rain. There were no reports of flooding.
"We've currently got crews out there cleaning things up and also have crews on standby to deal with these as issues these come," said Bakersfield City spokesman Joe Conroy. He pointed out a 2020 Downtown Bakersfield Master Drainage study and later improvements to the city's storm drainage system as to why Bakersfield rarely experiences flooding.
"It used to overwhelm the system, especially downtown where (the system) was older," Conroy said. "We implemented some improvements as a result of that study, greatly reducing the incidents of flooding in the Downtown area that we have experienced in the past."
According to Pacific Gas & Electric, as of Thursday afternoon crews were responding to outages that affected approximately 1,547 homes in Kern County, including 140 in the Bakersfield metro area.
“As we work safely and as quickly as possible to restore power following these storms, we are actively preparing for additional wet winter weather forecasted over the next several days,” Robison said.
AP reported that days after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, the "Pineapple Express" bomb cyclone pounded the state, leaving thousands without power and many areas flooded. Many municipalities statewide reported flash flood warnings and ordered evacuations from high coastal areas.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this storm is a byproduct of the La Niña weather pattern, which brings unusually wetter and colder conditions into the Pacific region. This is the third year in a row that California has experienced this weather pattern.
“Meanwhile, wind was a big story in Kern County last night,” Bill South, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Hanford, said Thursday.
According to South, winds exceeded 106 mph at Grapevine Peak around 10:13 p.m. Tuesday night. Winds reached 94 mph in Lebec and 80 mph gusts were reported along the Interstate 5 corridor.
“Normally, damaging winds are 50 mph or above, but we saw objects thrown around and damage to people’s homes,” South said.
Due to steady rain throughout the week, city officials said many road and building improvements were already placed on hold, so there was little to no damage to report.
While there was no reported flooding, South said there was significant damage to trees and powerlines.
Kern residents saw a mix of scattered showers and sunshine Thursday, but another weather system, expected to be weaker than the first, is projected to enter the Kern County region Saturday and continue into Sunday.
If you see a downed tree or branch obstructing public access, call 661-326-3866; for malfunctioning street lights, call 661-326-3781; and for any after-hours emergency, call 661-327-7111.