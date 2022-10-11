 Skip to main content
After nearly 50 years, VFW Post 97 places its South Union Avenue home up for sale

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 97 has been supplying a welcoming environment for local combat veterans seeking community and comradeship for close to 50 years.

But the post's membership rolls have been shrinking, the average age of members has been rising and revenues have been plummeting as younger vets avoid what they may see as an old-school veterans organization that doesn't fit their needs.

