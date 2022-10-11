After nearly 50 years, VFW Post 97 places its South Union Avenue home up for sale

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 97 has been supplying a welcoming environment for local combat veterans seeking community and comradeship for close to 50 years.
But the post's membership rolls have been shrinking, the average age of members has been rising and revenues have been plummeting as younger vets avoid what they may see as an old-school veterans organization that doesn't fit their needs.
So the members of Post 97 decided they had to do something dramatic and different. They voted to sell their longtime home at 5350 S. Union Ave. and move to a new and better location.
"We want to create a new vision, a new life for Post 97," said U.S. Navy veteran Bill Potter, who serves as the post's chaplain.
Potter equated the old building with an aging war horse that has seen better days. The building has no air conditioning. Its increasing need for repairs is draining the coffers. And it's been broken into and burglarized several times.
Besides that, it's far from the homes of many of its members.
"Membership is way, way down," Potter said. "We used to get a lot of younger vets, but the building is not that inviting."
Could this signal the end of Post 97 and its nonveteran auxiliary organization? It's no secret that traditional veteran service groups, including the VFW, American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans have seen declines in membership in recent decades as many younger military veterans have sought out younger peers and organizations more tailored to their taste.
And the COVID-19 pandemic made the problem even worse, Post 97 members say.
"It'll be a sad day when we see it close," said longtime member Bob Shaull, a Navy veteran who helps handle the post's finances.
"In 15 to 20 years, will we still have a VFW?" Shaull asked.
"We need to pass it on to the younger guys."
According to an article in The Californian published Dec. 21, 1973, Post 97 was the first new VFW post founded in Bakersfield in more than 20 years. It was installed the following Saturday at the California Avenue Veterans Hall, 999 E. California Ave.
The new post, which included 25 veterans of four wars, was named in honor of Richard Henry Woodward, a U.S. Marine who was killed March 28, 1968 in Vietnam.
According to the story, it was the fifth VFW chapter founded in Kern County.
Nellie Ceja, president of the auxiliary and manager of the post's canteen, said the move will be bittersweet. There have been so many memories made at 97, she said. But the chance for a rebirth of Post 97 makes leaving worthwhile.
"It's going to be a sad thing," she said. "But it will be better for us."
Senior Vice Commander Joe Munch, an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era and saw combat during Operation Desert Storm, said the plan is to partner with another veterans organization, one that attracts younger veterans.
They're talking with a vets club at Cal State Bakersfield, but it's too early to know where the new plan will lead them.
But they need new blood, Munch said, if Post 97 is going to continue to serve the area's combat veterans. If Post 97 is going to survive.
"I think we need to look outside what we've done in the past," he said. "We went down so far in membership, but we kept doing it the same way."
"We're on the path to a new Post 97."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.