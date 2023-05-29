Sequoia - jeep on road.jpg

Sequoia National Forest is a popular recreation area with some areas only about an hour’s drive from Bakersfield. Here a Jeep travels through an area of the forest north of Kernville in July 2022.

 Claudia Elliott / For The Californian

A land management plan for Sequoia National Forest is officially complete, Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said Friday. The plan has been in the works since 2012 and replaces a plan approved in 1988.

The Record of Decision for the plan was published in the Federal Register on Friday, and the plan will take effect 30 days after publication. The ROD for the new plan for Sierra National Forest — developed in concert with the Sequoia plan — was also published May 26.