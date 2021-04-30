After months recovering from December fire, museum to reopen Saturday with new exhibit

Massive. Huge. Titanic.
The thigh bone of titanosaurus, maybe the largest dinosaur to ever walk the earth, was 8 feet in length and thick as a tree trunk.
On Tuesday, its replica barely fit in the freight elevator at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science in downtown Bakersfield.
"If it was a real Titanosaurus fossil it would probably weigh six or seven tons," said museum board member and retired biology teacher Dave Hanley as he and other volunteers wrestled the cast upstairs.
The museum's newest exhibit comes just in time for Buena Vista's grand re-opening, which began Friday for museum members and media, and then goes full bore Saturday for the general public.
The re-opening comes more than a year after the COVID-19 lockdown began, and four months after a destructive fire in adjacent businesses caused flooding in the basement and extensive smoke damage throughout the museum.
"It was a disaster," said Executive Director Koral Hancharick.
"But our building was saved."
The December fire heavily damaged Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe and tore through three other businesses before being (mostly) stopped at the museum's nearly century-old brick wall. Hancharick and board member Stephen Montgomery credit both the brick wall and a wall of city firefighters who spent hours defending the museum that day.
"The Bakersfield Fire Department saved the building," Montgomery said. "They made their stand at that wall. It was an extraordinary effort."
Earlier this week, nearly a dozen volunteers and museum board members were there getting the museum ready for prime time.
"There are a lot of one-of-a-kind exhibits here at the museum," said President of the Board Carol Bowman.
It includes an African animal exhibit, a rock, gem and mineral exhibit with some rare finds, and a replica of a Native American Yokuts village.
Bowman called the museum a "friendly, welcoming place" where schoolchildren and adults alike can learn about the extraordinary natural history of this area, a history that includes a treasure trove of bone beds where the remains of 15-million-year-old sharks, including the Greyhound bus-sized megalodon, the T-Rex of the sea, hunted large whales, 12-foot-long sea lions known as allodesmus, needle-nose dolphins, sperm whales and baleen whales.
It was in this very region that a great ocean bay — scientists call it an "embayment" — covered the future location of California's southern San Joaquin Valley. Thought to be not much deeper than about 200 feet, and much shallower in some areas, the Temblor Sea teemed with life.
Hanley, who has been supporting the museum for decades, remembers his own parents taking him to zoos and natural history museums as a child.
"This thing we have at the museum is real," he said of the replica dinosaur bone. "It's the real size, it is the real shape of the actual fossil."
Children understand scale, he said. And when they see that 8-foot titanosaurus bone towering over their heads, they'll understand the size of those prehistoric beasts.
Of course, not all specimens at the museum are of Kern County origin, including the original titanosaurus finding. But the local fossils, bones and artifacts are certainly among the museum's most prized possessions.
"Kern County has more science potential than any other county in the continental United States," Hanley said.
And the museum is a great place to explore it.