After months recovering from December fire, museum to re-open Saturday with new exhibit

Massive. Huge. Titanic.
The thigh bone of titanosaurus, maybe the largest dinosaur to ever walk the earth, was 8 feet in length and thick as a tree trunk.
On Tuesday, its replica barely fit in the freight elevator at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science in downtown Bakersfield.
"If it was a real Titanosaurus fossil it would probably weigh six or seven tons," said museum board member and retired biology teacher Dave Hanley as he and other volunteers wrestled the cast upstairs.
The museum's newest exhibit comes just in time for Buena Vista's grand re-opening scheduled Friday for museum members and media, and Saturday for the general public.
The re-opening comes more than a year after the COVID-19 lockdown began, and four months after a destructive fire in adjacent businesses caused flooding in the basement and extensive smoke damage throughout the museum.
"It was a disaster," said Executive Director Koral Hancharick.
"But our building was saved."
The December fire heavily damaged Tina Marie's Downtown Cafe and tore through three other businesses before being (mostly) stopped at the museum's nearly century-old brick wall. Hancharick and board member Stephen Montgomery credit both the brick wall and a wall of city firefighters who spent hours defending the museum that day.
"The Bakersfield Fire Department saved the building," Montgomery said. "They made their stand at that wall. It was an extraordinary effort."
Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science board member Dave Hanley, a retired biology teacher, examines a scientific cast of a dinosaur femur he donated and delivered to the museum on Tuesday. The cast was formed from the fossilized bone of a Titanosaur, possibly the largest dinosaur ever recorded. This thigh bone cast is 8 feet long.