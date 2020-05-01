After months of delays, Kern County’s new homeless shelter is nearly ready to begin accepting its first clients.
Community Action Partnership of Kern, which will manage the facility for the county, is in the process of moving onto the site to prepare for operations. James Burger, outreach and advocacy coordinator for CAPK, said the first clients are projected to start being served the week of May 11.
“We want to make sure that we are completely ready to serve our first client,” he said of CAPK’s preparations.
Originally slated to house 150 beds, the shelter has been constructed a few blocks north of downtown Bakersfield on a county-owned lot previously used to store equipment. The shelter has been named the M Street Navigation Center, after one of the roads that borders the property.
County leaders initially expected the shelter to be ready by January, but weather and unforeseen construction complications pushed back the opening date.
And that was before the novel coronavirus sucked up much time and energy from county employees, complicating matters further.
The county has expressed a desire to institute a measured approach when opening the facility, beginning by serving only a fraction of the full capacity as it works out any kinks in the operation.
The specific services that would be offered at the shelter when it opened were not available by Friday afternoon. County spokeswoman Megan Person said officials would provide an update the week of May 11.
The new shelter arrives in Bakersfield at a pivotal moment. Existing homeless shelters have been under strain for the past several years due to a lack of capacity and a growing homeless population statewide. COVID-19 has forced homeless service providers to institute new policies, and in some cases reduce bed space, to enact social distancing measures.
“The situation is ever changing,” said Anna Laven, executive director for the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative. “I really have to give a kudos to all of the partners, including the county and CAPK, for their regular pivoting to address whatever new situation we’re finding ourselves in.”
Over the past year, the number of homeless individuals in the county increased by 19 percent, according to the annual point-in-time count, the results of which were released this week.
Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of The Mission at Kern County, worries coronavirus may lead to an increase in the county’s homeless population.
“When I look at the current numbers that were just presented two days ago, they could be completely different six months from now,” he said in reference to the economic fallout from COVID-19. “A lot of people could be on the verge of homelessness because of a job loss.”
That would put more pressure on Kern County’s safety net, which already struggles to find shelter for people living on the streets. Yet addressing the issue could be difficult under the uncertain conditions of COVID-19.
As the county nears the opening date of its newest navigation center, officials have had to constantly update plans as they learn new information. Whether those plans stay the same throughout the next year remains to be seen.
“We can’t tell what six months to a year is going to look like,” Baldovinos said. “There’s a good strategy in place now, but is that strategy going to be good enough in a year from now? I think that’s a very valid question.”
