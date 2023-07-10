POND — When Sherry Mitchell and her family first migrated to a tiny cul-de-sac here in the 1980s, she moved into a trailer in front of her father’s driveway. Mitchell, now married and with children grown, still lives in a trailer, parked in her own driveway next door.

“It’s been months of living in my own driveway.” Mitchell said. “We have our suitcases, our medications and a roof over our heads but I mean, this is it.”