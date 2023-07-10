POND — When Sherry Mitchell and her family first migrated to a tiny cul-de-sac here in the 1980s, she moved into a trailer in front of her father’s driveway. Mitchell, now married and with children grown, still lives in a trailer, parked in her own driveway next door.
“It’s been months of living in my own driveway.” Mitchell said. “We have our suitcases, our medications and a roof over our heads but I mean, this is it.”
Mitchell, her family, and some residents of Pond have since March been displaced. Their town was among the estimated billion dollars in damage wrought by winter storms upon California and its many communities.
It was March 11 when Poso Creek, 6 miles away, overran its levee southeast of the town and sent muddy water gushing through streets and fields. Cities including Delano and the east side of McFarland were swamped, as neighborhoods evacuated and shelters were erected.
Months later, rural communities like Pond are still struggling to recover. Videos from March shared by residents depict a neighborhood that looked like a lagoon. Ruined furniture, debris and keepsakes, waterlogged yet irreplaceable, floated in the same trash pile.
While the floodwaters have receded, damaged homes are still stripped back to their studs. But by the end of the month, Mitchell and her family expect to move back in.
God’s Pit Crew, a Virginia-based nonprofit, announced Monday it plans to finish renovations to four homes in the neighborhood, including three owned by her family, by the end of the month.
“There were four families that really didn’t have a clear picture, or line of sight in how they were going to put their homes back together,” said Chris Chiles, the immediate disaster response coordinator for God's Pit Crew.
The crew originally came in March for 10 days, to gut homes and clear away debris. Its members, currently eight strong, rely on a mix of volunteers who flew in from across the country, and a handful of professionals to take on the more technical work. Volunteers with St. John's Lutheran Church are also assisting.
Despite the rising cost of building materials, Chiles said that all materials have been pre-purchased for the four homes through various grants and donations. He and his crew made it clear they plan to finish on schedule. As of Monday, crews began installing insulation and drywall before they are to handle sheetrock, painting, walls, flooring and appliances.
“We’ll get it done,” Chiles said. “It looks daunting but we have three weeks with a bunch of people, so I feel good.”
And while she appreciates God's Pit Crew, Mitchell feels a mix of anger and confusion about why the flood happened, saying that residents were given only a 20-minute notice from a Caltrans worker, who yelled to them from a nearby corner to clear out.
“He goes, ‘Hey you guys better leave there, the water is coming,’” Mitchell said, posing the question: “How could all that water come this far?”
Afterward, she and other residents applied for relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, which honored the application with small grants, usually between $3,000 and $14,000.
While not nothing, locals agree it's a paltry sum, hardly covering the cost of materials. Mitchell said that if she and her family combined their FEMA checks, they may have enough to renovate one house. And despite the name, Pond is not in a flood zone, meaning that homeowners cannot qualify for flood insurance.
Without the personal savings to cover the cost of repair and not wanting to take out a loan, residents are relying on the nonprofits to succeed.
“Who has the kind of money sitting around?” Mitchell said. “And you have FEMA saying, ‘Oh, if this isn’t enough, you can go and get a small business loan. Well, why should we go into debt for something that we didn’t cause?”
In response, Mary Bradfield, a spokesperson for the Small Business Administration, said in an email Monday that SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas-Guzman announced in June payments and interest would be waived for a full year. Afterward, the interest rate will be between 2.375% and 4%, depending on the property status and the owner’s financial situation.
Since the floods began, 15 loans totaling $532,000 have been approved in Kern County.
“This pertains to all disaster loans approved in response to disasters declared on or after September 21, 2022, through September 30, 2023,” Bradfield wrote. “This policy change will benefit disaster survivors and help them to decrease the overall cost of recovery by reducing the amount of accrued interest they must repay.”
Another representative said the agency could provide at most $41,000 per household, which is intended to jump-start a resident's recovery, not cover an entire rebuild.
And while fellow Pond resident Bilqees Ubadi can expect her home to be renovated by God's Pit Crew, the same can’t be said for her mother’s home just down the street, as it's connected to their family-run convenience store.
According to Chiles, since the home and business share an address, the nonprofit legally can’t work on it. Despite the same flood running through the building, it remains untouched, save for basic plywood flooring, covered by the FEMA reimbursement.
Meanwhile, Ubadi's family is scattered across guest beds between Kern and Tulare. Due to her mother's broken leg and her brother's continued illness, she's forced to manage the store full time.
“This (store) is good enough to pay the bills,” Ubadi said. “It’s not good enough to rebuild the home.”
Like the other residents, Ubadi’s family lost everything below the waterline. What’s left in the home are the few motifs hung just high enough on the walls, stuck in limbo: Prayers and poetry, stenciled to the wall by her late father; a family portrait, coated in dust; and a happy birthday sign, strung from the ceiling in February.
“Life does go on,” Ubadi said, smiling. “In spite of the tragedy that comes.”