After long run of triple digit temps, Bakersfield to see a 'refreshing' respite starting Wednesday

The summer of 2021 has been one of the most brutal Bakersfield has ever experienced.
The month of June was the fourth hottest June on record, according to National Weather Service climatologist Brian Ochs. And July was the hottest July Bakersfield has endured since the late 1800s when weather watchers started keeping track.
August 2021 did not disappoint. Almost every day in August has reached or surpassed 100 degrees, and it's not over yet, said NWS Meteorologist Kevin Durfee.
Monday reached 105 degrees in Bakersfield and Tuesday is expected to hit 101, Durfee said.
To make matters worse, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District on Monday issued an air quality alert for the entire San Joaquin Valley due to smoke from surrounding wildfires in the region. This alert is valid until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the air district, exposure to particulate matter in the smoke can aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and increase the risk of respiratory infections. Air officials are advising valley residents to stay indoors if possible and asking people to avoid prolonged outdoor physical activities.
It all sounds pretty grim.
But on Wednesday, something unexpected — good news — is arriving.
"It's going to cool off into the low-90s by Wednesday," Durfee said. "It's going to be refreshing."
Wednesday morning, Bakersfield residents are going to wake up to 72 degrees, he said. And Thursday morning should drop even lower, to 68.
Which in the context of summer 2021, sounds almost magical.
But there's more. The air flow bringing in the cooler temperatures will push out the wildfire smoke.
"We should stay below 100 for a while," Durfee said. "No return of triple digits until early next week."
Refreshing temperatures. Cleaner air. Who knew?