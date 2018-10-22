Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome was the leading cause of preventable deaths among children in Kern County for 2017, according to a recent report by the Kern County Public Health Services Department Child Death Review Team.
A total of 10 infants died last year as a result of the syndrome, which occurs when a baby of less than one year old dies from circumstances that are not immediately obvious.
Many of the sudden unexpected deaths occur while an infant is sleeping or in his or her sleep area.
In 2017, two children died from the syndrome in an unsafe sleeping environment, compared to seven in 2016.
Sudden Unexpected Infant Death has become a major focus for Kern Public Health as it tries to reduce child deaths throughout the county.
“We want all Kern County infants to have a safe sleep environment, period,” said Michelle Corson, Kern Public Health public relations officer. “We have far too many children where that has been a factor.”
The report found that African-American children have a preventable death rate 10 times higher than the rate of either Hispanic or white children. Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome caused half of African American child deaths.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors will hear a report on Sudden Unexpected Infant Death and all other preventable child deaths reviewed by Kern Public Health during a presentation on the report on Tuesday, during the board’s 9 a.m. meeting.
The Child Death Review Team studied 50 preventable deaths that occurred in 2017, an increase in 20 percent from 2016.
Apart from Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, the second leading causes of death, blunt force trauma and drowning, resulted in seven deaths apiece last year.
Water caused almost half of preventable deaths to children ages one through four the report stated.
Two of the deaths occurred in bathtubs and two in pools, according to the report.
“Most of us consider the outdoors as the only place a child could drown,” Corson said. “The report is such a reminder that children can drown in such a small amount of water.”
The Child Death Review Team uses its report, which it makes annually to the supervisors, as a way to inform the community on how to keep children safer.
“There are children dying,” Corson said. “Is there anything we can learn as a community to better equip ourselves, and make ourselves aware of how to prevent these tragedies?”
A portion of child deaths result from abuse and neglect.
Corson encouraged anyone to report a child being subjected to abuse or neglect.
The county’s child abuse hotline is 661-631-6011.
The team’s report is available online at www.kernpublichealth.com.
