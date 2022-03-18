After going 'virtual' for two years, Bakersfield Marathon back on track to success

He's going to turn 60 in October, but his advancing age won't stop Javier Cruz from running 26.3 miles in the Bakersfield Marathon next Sunday.
Competing in the local marathon on March 27 will chalk up a major milestone for the local letter carrier and long-distance runner. And he wouldn't miss it for anything.
"This will be my 100th marathon," Cruz said. "It took a lot of effort, a lot of pain, a lot of suffering to get here — but I have lots of stories."
Close to 2,000 athletes are scheduled to participate in the 2022 Bakersfield Marathon. Starting and ending this year at the Kern County Museum, the course will take runners past some of the most historic landmarks and attractive buildings Bakersfield has to offer, said David Milazzo, the co-founder of the marathon and executive director of the Active Bakersfield Alliance, the nonprofit organization that hosts the event.
Runners hit the pavement at 7 a.m.
"Having a marathon is the hallmark of any great city," Milazzo said. "New York, Chicago and L.A. all have marathons that show off the beauty and diversity of their cities. We thought Bakersfield deserves to have a marathon of its own."
Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic put a serious dent in efforts to make the Bakersfield Marathon an annual festival of athleticism, health, neighborly celebration and civic pride. Virtual events were held the past two years, but this year, organizers are back with a conventional gathering, and remain determined to maintain it as a world-class event.
"This has been a crash course in what happens behind the scenes in Bakersfield," said Milazzo, who has been in close communication with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Bakersfield Fire Department, the city manager's office, solid waste, county supervisors, the mayor's office and any number of other agencies and public officials in preparation for the big day.
To provide a safe environment, the race route includes citywide, temporary road closures starting at the Kern County Museum and moving in mapped zones across the city.
A clean-up team and police safety team will trail the final runner and reopen roads as the race passes through intersections. But officers with the Bakersfield Police Department and course monitors will also help residents cross the course during gaps in runners.
Streets nearest the starting line at the Kern County Museum will be reopened as early as 8 a.m. Rolling-openings will continue throughout the day until traffic flows on all city streets are restored by 2:30 p.m., according to organizers.
A half-marathon, a 10K and a 6K are also available, making the event welcoming for just about any ability level. Participants are coming from across the United States and Canada.
Cruz said he can hardly believe he is running his 100th marathon. Last year, he dedicated his run to friend and fellow runner, Joseph Temel, who had recently died.
"That was a very emotional marathon for me," he said Friday.
Cruz has run in Marathons near and far. He once ran a marathon in Istanbul, Turkey.
"I started the marathon in Asia and ended it in Europe," he said.
The Bakersfield Marathon can qualify runners to participate in the Boston Marathon, an event Cruz calls "the Holy Grail of marathons."
He has run the Boston Marathon six times, but has qualified more than 60 times.
He loves the Boston event, but says there's something special about participating in a world-class event right here at home.
"It's amazing," he said. "I feel really proud to run in this marathon."