Cal State Bakersfield economics professor Richard Gearhart doesn’t mince words when he discusses the state the restaurant industry finds itself in at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I consider 2020 an existential threat for them,” he said in a recent phone call with The Californian. “It’s a very low profit margin industry, a lot of the profits are made on alcohol sales, which have kind of been eliminated right now.”
The adjustment from dine-in to takeout and delivery has hit some local restaurants particularly hard, and even with a trickle of income still coming in, the most recent ban on indoor dining has put an already suffering industry near the edge.
“Restaurants right now, it’s kind of their make-or-break point,” Gearhart continued. “They either need additional fiscal stimulus that’s not tied to some of the conditions in the initial payment protection plan or we need this thing eased up pretty considerably.”
Still, Gearhart has hope for the industry in 2021, and sees signs that restaurateurs could bounce back if the coronavirus vaccine can be quickly and widely distributed.
His view is shared by some in the industry itself. Cassie Bittle, whose family owns KC Steakhouse in downtown Bakersfield, said she was optimistic going into 2021. She has to be.
"The community support is there,” she said. "I’m just worried about us having the opportunity for us to do business.”
Bittle is part of a group of 35 restaurants suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials to remove a ban on outdoor dining and allow indoor dining at 25 percent capacity.
“If we’re still going to be closed indoors, I don’t see a way for these businesses to survive, even with these new stimulus packages,” she said, adding that federal aid programs designed to fund paychecks wouldn’t help restaurants that have lost the need for many employees. “What good is a building and employees if you can’t have customers in the building? You can bring employees back, but what are you going to have them do?”
Studies have shown restaurants would likely have been financially strained even without orders from the government to curtail service. Gearhart said data from cellphones and the OpenTable app showed dips in activity corresponding to increased spread of COVID-19.
“A week or two weeks before full-on lockdowns, there were noticeable drops in foot traffic,” he said. “Those kind of correspond with either surges of infections, or the first deaths, or just increases in deaths, where consumers see that and get a little wary and choose to stay at home.”
Once concerns over COVID-19 have been alleviated, demand for local restaurants should return.
Bittle said a relatively successful 2019 bolstered many local restaurants, providing them with a crucial nest egg to draw from. Unfortunately, those nest eggs have mostly run out by now.
Hopefully most Kern County restaurants will be able to make it through the first few months of the year.
“I know what my community wants. I know what my community leaders want,” Bittle said. “We want to thrive in 2021. If everyone keeps the same faith, I do believe we will have a fighting chance to make it in 2021.”