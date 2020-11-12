U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking to remove a court order that was issued after more than half of the detainees at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center contracted coronavirus in August.
Citing consistently negative tests among the general population and seemingly low rates of COVID-19 in Kern County, ICE says the court order is no longer needed.
However, lawyers representing the detainees in a class action lawsuit worry that allowing the court order to expire could return the immigrant detention facility to the conditions that allowed the virus to spread so rapidly. With emails purportedly showing ICE officials were slow to offer testing to individuals exposed to the virus and ignored warning signs, the lawyers are attempting to make court-mandated restrictions continue.
“It just seems abundantly clear to us that any time we leave the protection of people in Mesa Verde to the discretion of ICE and GEO, ICE and GEO will exercise their discretion in a way that puts people in serious danger,” said Bree Bernwanger, a staff attorney for Lawyer’s Committee For Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the legal groups representing detainees.
She and her colleagues will have the chance to argue their case before a judge. The two parties are scheduled for a hearing on Monday, when Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District Court of California will consider whether to cede some court control to ICE or keep the restrictions going.
ICE spokesman Jonathan Moor said the agency could not comment on the pending litigation. “However, a lack of comment should not be construed as an agreement with or stipulation to any allegations.”
Since Aug. 6, a temporary restraining order has strictly governed the conditions under which Mesa Verde is allowed to operate. Under the order, ICE has reduced the number of detainees within the facility from 121 to 50, no new detainees have entered the facility, and detainees and staff are tested on a weekly basis.
If the temporary restraining order is allowed to expire, ICE could begin bringing new people into Mesa Verde, a practice plaintiff’s lawyers claim the agency is unprepared to handle and could lead to a second outbreak.
“When they don’t have space to isolate people, they don’t test them,” Bernwanger said. “They fill up every room that they can every day that they can. They bring the dorms to the highest capacity the court will allow.”
ICE officials are scheduled to testify during the hearing, a rare occurrence that will present class attorneys with the opportunity to cross-examine the government on its claims.
The August outbreak resulted in 62 detainees contracting coronavirus along with “dozens of staff.” Four detainees required hospital care, plaintiff’s court documents allege.
Under the court order, ICE has kept one of Mesa Verde’s four dorms open in case more COVID-19 positives are detected and people need to be quarantined. If the order expires, ICE could open the dorm to the general population, leaving only a limited number of spaces for isolation.
Still, ICE said in court documents the order is no longer necessary.
“In light of the current situation at Mesa Verde and the new intake procedures, the requirements in the (temporary restraining order) go beyond what is necessary to address a constitutional harm,” lawyers for ICE wrote in court documents, “and unduly burden defendants and their operations.”