After being called out, Kern County to consider adding new diversity director

After a recent call to action by local Black leaders, Kern County supervisors will consider creating a diversity director position at their meeting today.
If approved, the new executive would primarily oversee the county’s initiative of ensuring fair representation in its workforce. According to 2019 data provided by Kern County’s Human Resources Department, only 1.7 percent of all county employees are Black. The U.S. Census says Blacks make up 6.3 percent of the county’s population.
“Our long-term vision is to move beyond just simply ensuring certain demographic makeup of our organization and really head to a place where diversity, equity and inclusion is considered as a success metric for any type of business strategy that we are considering,” Kern County Chief Human Resources Officer Devin Brown said of the new position. “(It’s) making sure that we’re doing everything we can to consider other points of view and make our workplace more inclusive.”
Recent social upheavals like the Me Too Movement and civil rights protests sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd have led to demands that businesses and governments change the status quo.
Kern Community First, an advocacy organization composed of local Black leaders, pushed Kern County to make the change. The group sent a petition demanding racial and gender equity to Kern County and the city of Bakersfield. Signed by over 500 individuals, the petition calls on the area’s politicians to take concrete steps toward addressing disparities in local government.
“The concerns that we brought last year were in the wake of George Floyd,” said Michael Bowers, a member of Kern Community First. “There was this outcry from the community to have more buy-in.”
The new high-level county position, officially titled the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, will come with a salary of $194,413, which includes benefits, health care and retirement. In addition to developing a diversity strategy, the director will also investigate discrimination and harassment issues.
“It is giving us a fresh look at all of our practices, policies that we already have in place and making sure that they’re in line with current needs of our community,” Brown said. “That includes those communities of color, gender differences, making sure that everything we do is really following those best practices.”
Although an Equal Opportunity Employment plan has been in place for years, both Brown and Bowers agreed that the new director would represent a significant step toward Kern County becoming more inclusive.
For some, changes like this have been needed for a long time.
“There’s a lot of times, when you look at these organizations, they’ve been marching since the ’60s having the same conversations and when they get to the table, nothing happens,” Bowers said. “This is monumental. You’re signaling to a lot of people that were involved that they’re not doing this in vain. I give big kudos to the county for not just having lip service, and giving us conjecture and rhetoric, but actually putting their money where their mouth is.”
Supervisors must approve the new position before the hiring process can begin. They will take up the debate during the morning session of the meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.
Should the county vote in favor of the director, Bowers said he hopes Kern Community First can work with the county to help it include everybody in the community moving forward.