While the Bakersfield City Council had about two months to decide where to place a new homeless shelter, after Wednesday night’s decision, details are scarce about what exactly comes next.
After a 4-3 vote to move forward with purchasing the corporate office of Calcot Ltd. at 1900 E. Brundage Lane, the city must now prove it can successfully outfit the building for serving the homeless and open it in a timely manner.
“The city is obviously in the very preliminary stages of this process,” city spokesman Joe Conroy wrote in an email. “City staff across multiple departments is meeting about the next steps and what needs to be done in order to open the shelter as quickly and responsibly as possible.”
The city will pay $4.9 million for 17.24 acres at 1900 E. Brundage Lane. While Calcot plans to move its corporate operations after the sale, the company will keep several warehouses adjacent to the building for its cotton-processing operations.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Calcot President and CEO Paul Bush said the company planned on being good neighbors to the city and its homeless shelter.
But just when the city will be able to get that shelter up and running is still an open question.
City officials said Wednesday that Calcot would be given three months to move out of the office before construction would begin on the new shelter. Several months will be needed to outfit the location for its new purpose. The officials said on Wednesday that the earliest the shelter could open is the fall.
Meanwhile, Kern County is on the verge of opening its own shelter on M Street and Golden State Avenue.
Unlike the city’s shelter, the county is using tentlike structures to house the homeless. The county expects its own shelter to open in mid-February. While the plan is that the county’s shelter will eventually expand to 150 beds, only 50 will be available at the start.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said at Wednesday’s meeting that the county hoped to learn the ins and outs of running a shelter during the initial few weeks. Once the county feels comfortable with running a 50-bed shelter, it will increase the capacity.
In addition to helping pay for the county’s shelter, the city will develop neighborhood improvement plans to fix issues with streetlights, poor sidewalks and bad road conditions prevalent in the neighborhoods that will hold the two shelters.
“The city will make sure to take into consideration the community feedback we received during the Council meetings, the three Community Outreach Meetings, and through our community outreach email,” Conroy wrote.
(1) comment
What comes next ? well more buying land and more building for more people that need housing, medical treatment, etc - etc.....
One day we will have our very first X Homeless Mayor or President, we are setting the bar really low, how far will it go ?
I wish I could tell you !
