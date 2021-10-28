After 'amazing career,' Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza announces retirement

Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza has announced he will retire on Dec. 3, capping a 30-year career with the department.
Describing BFD as his second family, Galagaza said emotions were running high following his decision to step down.
"It’s not a normal profession, we do not move generally from business to business," he said. "It’s truly that family feeling when you stay with the Bakersfield Fire Department. Knowing that I’ve grown exponentially with these individuals for so long, they’ve meant the world to me."
Galagaza joined BFD as a reserve firefighter in 1992. He worked his way up to captain in 2004, and battalion chief in 2013. He was named chief in July 2018.
In a career in which he has experienced nearly every aspect of firefighting, Galagaza credited his department-wide prioritization of customer service as one of his main accomplishments.
"It’s that attitude, that in every single call, you go in there, and they are our customers, and they are people that we serve," he said. "It was about giving legendary customer service that wouldn’t be forgotten, that’s what we believe in."
He said it was just the right time for him to step down, and he is considering several opportunities. The department is in a good position for a transition of power, he added.
"We have great leaders within this department that are willing to step up," he said. "That was all part of the succession planning that was one of my goals coming in, which was to prepare the next leaders, and I believe we have done that within the Fire Department."
The task falls on City Manager Christian Clegg to appoint the next fire chief. In a news release, the Fire Department said an interview panel of internal external raters would be formed to provide input during the hiring process.
“I thank Chief Galagaza for his incredible commitment and leadership during my time with the city of Bakersfield,” Clegg said. “His experience and expertise leading the Bakersfield Fire Department has been invaluable and will be missed when he leaves. We thank him for his service to the department and the cty of Bakersfield and wish him the very best in retirement.”
Recruitment has begun for the next chief.
"I’ve been happy to work with the best people and the best firefighters in the nation. And I don’t say that because I’m the fire chief, I say it because I’ve lived it, and the data proves it," Galagaza concluded. "It’s been an amazing career with an amazing department."