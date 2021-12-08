After 12 years, volunteers succeed in building avenue of flags at Bakersfield National Cemetery

The Bakersfield National Cemetery Support Committee held a news conference Wednesday morning to recognize a milestone at the oak-dotted federal cemetery in the mountain foothills east of Bakersfield.
For a dozen years, these volunteers had been trying to create a flag-lined avenue along a gently sloping road inside the cemetery grounds.
“To give you a brief history, this project started about 12 years ago to create an avenue of flags that could be installed during patriotic holidays,” Support Committee President Dick Taylor told a modest gathering of committee members, supporters and volunteers.
But the committee’s intention to install more than 40 flagpole bases where rows of the Stars and Stripes could be placed temporarily on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other national holidays hit a few snags along the way.
“The cemetery went through a number of years ... of some bureaucratic roadblocks — not here, but at the higher level,” Taylor said of the sometimes confusing federal rules that governed the process.
Eventually they learned that if they kept the project donations below a certain threshold, the roadblocks would smooth out.
“Once we found that out, it was like a snowball going downhill,” Taylor said.
With a small army of volunteers doing research, making donations, gathering to do the planning and accomplish the difficult physical work, the committee was able to complete the task in mid-November.
“I had poured, and several other people had poured, one or two flagpole bases in their life, but we had never done 44 in the same day,” Taylor recalled of the concrete-pouring that volunteers completed in a single day, Nov. 13.
It was clear Wednesday that every base was poured correctly, as the 44 flag poles and flags made for a majestic and colorful backdrop as they led the way to the upper assembly area at the cemetery, and back down the hill on the other side. At the top of the hill stands the five military branch insignia pillars, which seem to stand as sentries overlooking the cemetery grounds.
Taylor also thanked Cemetery Supervisor Tim Portanova and his entire crew for providing help to the volunteers who laid out the flagpole bases so they could avoid underground sprinkler pipes, tree roots and other problem areas.
Committee board member Larry Gillette, who also heads the Bakersfield Freedom Riders, said the effort was long and arduous — but also well worth the time and sweat it took to get it done.
“I want to thank the Bakersfield Freedom Riders, the American Legion Riders and also the Patriot Guard Riders. They’ve all come out from all over the county to come help us pour the concrete ... and came back out again to put the flags and the flagpoles up,” Gillette said.
And many of his volunteers were back again Wednesday to carefully remove the 44 flags and stow away the 44 telescoping poles until they are needed again.
“This is a big deal, a really big deal,” Gillette said of the concerted effort it took to make the avenue of flags come to life in the light of day.
“It is so rewarding ... to see this,” Taylor said as he looked out at the flag-lined lane against the backdrop of the yellow hills. “As you can see, it is absolutely stunning.”
And there was an additional surprise no one had considered.
“It’s even better than we thought,” he said, “because you can see these flags from multiple locations on the property because of the 20-foot height” of the flagpoles.
Cemetery Director Cindy Van Bibber, a U.S. Army veteran, also thanked those involved in the project, noting that the sight of the flags “instills such a sense of pride to be an American.”
“Bakersfield is such an amazing community,” she told the gathering, “and I’m grateful that I’m back here because when I left in 2014, they were talking, still, about getting this project done.
“And to actually be onsite when it was finished,” she said, “is such an honor.”