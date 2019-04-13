Ten years' worth of quarterly median sales prices for existing single-family homes in Bakersfield

BY THE NUMBERS: Bakersfield's single-family home market

53: The estimated percentage of Bakersfield residents whose incomes would qualify them to buy a median-priced home in the city.

28: The estimated percentage of California residents whose incomes would qualify them to buy a median-priced home in the state.

4.7: The percentage increase in Bakersfield's median home sales price between 2017 and 2018. It was 3.6 between 2016 and 2017.

4: The percentage decline in average marketing times to sell a home in Bakersfield between 2017 and 2018.

92: The percent of all Bakersfield homes sold in 2018 that cost less than $400,000.

Sources: California Association of Realtors, Affiliated Appraisers