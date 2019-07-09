LOCAL GOVERNMENTS' HOUSING PROGRESS

The California Department of Housing and Community Development, following the requirements of 2017's Senate Bill 35, reported Monday afternoon that no local government in Kern County is on track to provide a sufficient number of housing units for low- and very-low income residents.

The report defined very low-income (VLI) residents as people whose household income is 50 percent or less of the area's median. Low income (LI) was identified as between 50 percent and 80 percent.

Here's is a summary of the agency's findings in Kern:

Arvin: 398 VLI units needed, 0 permitted: 239 LI units needed, 56 permitted

Bakersfield: 9,706 VLI units needed, 182 permitted; 5,800 LI units needed, 77 permitted

California City: 254 VLI units needed, 0 permitted; 131 LI units needed, 0 permitted

Delano: 396 VLI units needed, 0 permitted; 277 LI units needed, 0 permitted

Maricopa: 11 VLI units needed, 0 permitted; 5 LI units needed, 0 permitted

McFarland: 93 VLI units needed, 6 permitted; 73 LI units needed, 6 permitted

Ridgecrest: 159 VLI units needed, 0 permitted; 131 LI units needed, 0 permitted

Shafter: 417 VLI units needed, 0 permitted; 426 LI units needed, 0 permitted

Taft: 52 VLI units needed, 0 permitted; 26 LI units needed, 0 permitted

Tehachapi: 127 VLI units needed, 0 permitted; 64 LI units needed, 0 permitted

Wasco: 350 VLI units needed, 0 permitted; 275 LI units needed, 61 permitted

Kern (representing all unincorporated areas of the county): 4,888 VLI units needed, 103 permitted; 3,107 LI units needed, 57 permitted