Launch more. Wait less.

That's the motto for Innovative Rocket Technologies, also known as iRocket, a New York aerospace startup that is coming to Kern County to test its rocket engines and propulsion hardware at Edwards Air Force Base, one of only four locations in the country that can test up to 10 million pounds of thrust.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.