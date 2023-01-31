 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Aerospace employers in east Kern forging data link with local schools, colleges

VSS_Imagine_004-1-1600x900

A view of VSS Imagine, a new spaceship unveiled by Virgin Galactic in spring of 2021. The spaceship was built in Mojave.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Northrup Grumman and other aerospace companies are taking steps to engage closer than ever with local colleges and schools to place more students in a variety of specialized jobs within an industry cluster focused in and around eastern Kern County.

An initiative announced this week aims to create a data link that aerospace employers would use to inform schools when positions become available, along with specific information on what skills, certificates or degrees the jobs require.

Coronavirus Cases