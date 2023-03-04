 Skip to main content
Aera renews sponsorship of Aera Park for 10 years

Aera Energy has renewed its sponsorship of Aera Park for 10 years, donating $250,000 to support the complex and bring upgrades, repairs and a new field for the youngest players.

A celebration held at the park at 100 Jewetta Ave. on Saturday included city officials, Aera Energy and Bakersfield Southwest Baseball and kicked off the baseball season.

