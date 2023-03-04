Aera renews sponsorship of Aera Park for 10 years

Aera Energy has renewed its sponsorship of Aera Park for 10 years, donating $250,000 to support the complex and bring upgrades, repairs and a new field for the youngest players.
A celebration held at the park at 100 Jewetta Ave. on Saturday included city officials, Aera Energy and Bakersfield Southwest Baseball and kicked off the baseball season.
A joint news release said the sponsorship renewal will support upgrades including fencing, shade structures, lighting, field equipment and renovations. Children ages 3 and 4 will also see a new practice field designed for them.
“We couldn’t be more excited to recommit to this partnership we’ve had with the city of Bakersfield to positively impact the youth in our communities for nearly 15 years now,” Erik Bartsch, president and chief executive officer of Aera Energy, said in the news release.
The park opened in 2007 with $250,000 from Aera through a joint partnership with the city and Bakersfield Southwest Baseball. It has 11 baseball diamonds of varying sizes, five lighted diamonds, spectator stands, a concession stand, restrooms, an equestrian and bike trail, staging areas and parking. In 2013, Aera donated an additional $32,000 for seven scoreboards.
“Aera has helped shape Bakersfield’s existence as a baseball destination and this renewal represents its continued commitment to improving lives of families in this community now and for years to come,” BSWB President Cris Langston said in the news release.