Aera plays key role in large Orange County conservation deal

Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC and its partners announced this 387-acre Newport Banning Ranch property overlooking the Pacific Ocean has been sold to the Trust for Public Land for permanent conservation.

A Bakersfield-based oil producer is taking a central role in the remediation and conservation of a 387-acre former petroleum site said to be the last large, unprotected coastal property in Southern California.

Despite inheriting its share of the land and never having operated there, Aera Energy LLC was part of a partnership that last week sold 387 acres near the mouth of the Santa Ana River, in Orange County, for habitat, public recreation and, likely, Native American ceremonial use.

