Aera Energy renews sponsorship of Aera Park

Aera Energy has renewed its 10-year sponsorship of Aera Park, which will bring a new baseball field for younger players, field upgrades and maintenance to the facilities used by Bakersfield Southwest Baseball.

The renewal was celebrated Saturday during the annual Turkey Baseball Tournament, during which more than 50 teams brought turkeys for Kern County nonprofits to distribute to families in need.

