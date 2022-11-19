Aera Energy renews sponsorship of Aera Park

Aera Energy has renewed its 10-year sponsorship of Aera Park, which will bring a new baseball field for younger players, field upgrades and maintenance to the facilities used by Bakersfield Southwest Baseball.
The renewal was celebrated Saturday during the annual Turkey Baseball Tournament, during which more than 50 teams brought turkeys for Kern County nonprofits to distribute to families in need.
“Thanks to the investment by Aera, the city has been able to create a sports destination for not only athletes in Bakersfield, but also hundreds from outside of the city as well,” Rick Anthony, Bakersfield’s recreation and parks director, said in a news release. “That means better competition on the field, as well as economic gains for our community when teams and their families come to Bakersfield.”
The park at 100 Jewetta Ave. supporters players ages 3 to 15 every day. The new funding will pay for a a field designed for children ages 3 and 4.
According to the news release, Aera provided $250,000 to open the park in 2007 through a joint partnership between the city of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Southwest Baseball. The 40-acre baseball facility has 11 baseball diamonds, five lighted diamonds, spectator stands, a concession stand, restrooms, equestrian and bike trail, staging areas and parking. In 2013, Aera donated an additional $32,000 to purchase seven scoreboards.