Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC said Wednesday it has cut about 100 positions during the last few weeks as part of a companywide efficiency drive initiated shortly after the company’s February sale to a German asset management company and a Canadian pension fund.
“As an industry, we cannot ignore that the business landscape is changing rapidly and therefore we need to change as well,” company spokeswoman Kimberly Ellis-Thompson said by email Wednesday. She added that the cutbacks were carried out in such a way as to avoid impacting employee safety and environmental performance.
The layoffs were focused on general and administrative roles and there was only a "minor impact on operational head count,” Ellis-Thompson noted. She added the layoffs were “not so much a reflection of the acquisition” in February by Hamburg-based energy asset management company IKAV and minority owner Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, headquartered in Toronto.
Aera’s executive leadership said when the acquisition took place that no layoffs were being considered. At that time, the company employed roughly 1,000 workers, most of them in Kern with others attending to operations in Fresno, Monterey and Ventura counties.
Ellis-Thompson wrote that planning for the cutbacks was led in recent months by company leadership together with a cross-functional team looking to better position the company for long-term success “given unprecedented political and judicial challenges to California’s oil and gas industry.”
On Wednesday, the benchmark for California crude — the price of a barrel of Midwest-Sunset oil — was trading at less than $69, or about 40% less than its price one year prior, according to industry news site Oilprice.com.
The Newsom administration has acted on various levels to inhibit California oil production in recent years, including slowing permitting and placing a moratorium on some oil-field techniques popular in Kern. Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by a local farmer and a coalition of environmental groups has stalled Kern County’s system for streamlining local oil permits.
Ellis-Thompson wrote that many of Aera’s retirement-eligible employees have a “positive view” of opportunities to begin the next stage of their careers, and that they appreciate the care the company has taken in developing packages and assistance for them.
Aera, California’s second-largest oil producer, was started 25 years ago as a partnership between subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp.