Bakersfield-based Aera Energy LLC, California’s second-largest oil producer, sold in February to Hamburg-based asset management group IKAV and minority owner Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, headquartered in Toronto. This file photo was taken in early 2022.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Bakersfield-based oil producer Aera Energy LLC said Wednesday it has cut about 100 positions during the last few weeks as part of a companywide efficiency drive initiated shortly after the company’s February sale to a German asset management company and a Canadian pension fund.

“As an industry, we cannot ignore that the business landscape is changing rapidly and therefore we need to change as well,” company spokeswoman Kimberly Ellis-Thompson said by email Wednesday. She added that the cutbacks were carried out in such a way as to avoid impacting employee safety and environmental performance.