Christina Sistrunk, the former international oil executive who has led one of Bakersfield's largest petroleum producers during a rough five years for the industry, announced her retirement Tuesday from Aera Energy LLC.
Sistrunk has been one of the local industry's most visible leaders, speaking at public meetings to promote and defend oil production in the face of rising political and environmental opposition in California. She's also steered the company through two major price downturns.
Upon her departure from the company at the end of September, she'll be succeeded by Erik Bartsch, who now serves as vice president of safety and environment, integrated gas and new energies at Shell Oil Co., Aera's co-owner along with ExxonMobil. He'll initially transition to Aera as chief operating officer and CEO designee before becoming the company's fourth president and CEO on Oct. 1.
Sistrunk, an accomplished executive who previously worked for Shell in high-profile positions in the Netherlands and elsewhere, offered praise for Aera's workforce in a news release issued Tuesday morning.
“I joined Aera and instantly knew I had found my work home. I have never worked for a company whose employees are just as passionate about their work as they are about the communities where we operate,” Sistrunk said. “It has been a great privilege to lead a company that truly cares about providing energy for California and prosperity for Californians. We continue to lead the way in delivering energy that meets the highest environmental and safety standards in the world. I couldn’t be prouder of our team.”
“The employees of Aera have become family to me,” she added. “My husband and I are fortunate to have spent five wonderful years in Bakersfield and we will cherish our memories always. It’s been the hallmark and highlight of my career.”
This story will be updated.
