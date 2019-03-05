Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High near 60F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.