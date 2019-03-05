With the resignation of one member of Bakersfield’s sales tax oversight committee, the city council must appoint a new member to the advisory board. Some see the impending vote as an opportunity for the council to add another woman to the committee.
When the council first appointed nine members to the committee, officially known as the Public Safety/Vital City Services Oversight Committee, only one woman ended up being selected, leading to outrage among some members of the Bakersfield community.
A group composed of Women’s March Kern County, Latina Leaders of Kern County, American Association of University Women Bakersfield, ShePower Leadership Academy, and League of Women Voters Kern County even staged a press conference on the steps of City Hall to protest the lack of representation the committee faced.
But now that Pritesh Patel has resigned – saying he could not meet the demands of the committee due to his busy schedule – those same groups say the council can partially correct what they see as the unfortunate mistake of only appointing one woman to the committee.
“There’s no equity on there,” said Robin Walters, co-executive director of Women’s March. “(The committee) is supposed to reflect the community, and if you don’t reflect the community, then those voices aren’t heard.”
The collection of women’s groups plans to attend the city council meeting on Wednesday to request that councilmembers add a woman to the committee.
“I’d like to think the chances are pretty good unless (the council) is living under a rock,” Walters said. “I’d have to say that if they don’t appoint a woman, they would be tone deaf.”
The council has not yet decided how the last member of the committee will be appointed.
In the council’s agenda packet, city staff suggested the council either appoint one of the finalists from the last round of the first vote, or open the process up to new applicants.
Of the five finalists from the original vote, four are women, and three of those women have indicated that they are still interested in being appointed to the committee.
The council may decide to delay the vote for another meeting, but that would create a disadvantage for whoever they end up appointing, because that person will be further behind his or her other committee members, who have already met one time.
At least one councilmember has decided to vote for a woman for the final seat on the committee.
“I think it’s abundantly clear that we need a woman to fill this seat and this is an opportunity for us to find that person,” said Councilmember Andrae Gonzales. “However this process may work out, I will be looking for a woman to fill that seat.”
He said he welcomed the conversation that had followed the original appointments to the committee, saying it showed people were interested in the civic process.
“It’s important for us to be open and to have these conversations on a regular basis,” he said.
The oversight committee is scheduled to meet again on March 11 to hear the next slate of the city’s sales tax revenue spending proposals, which should include spending to hire 100 additional police officers in the next three years.
