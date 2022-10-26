 Skip to main content
Advocates inject local realities at carbon management forum

Urgency seemed to be on everyone's lips Wednesday morning during a series of presentations about what carbon capture and storage might mean to Kern County's economy and California's ambitious goal of reaching net carbon neutrality by 2045.

It continued so until right after lunch, when the tone suddenly reversed inside the Grand Ballroom of the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.

