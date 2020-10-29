Veterans advocate Marc Sandall remembers being at Jastro Park’s Korean War Memorial some years ago when he asked a friend an innocent question:
Bakersfield has a memorial for the Korean War and one for the Vietnam War, he asked. Why don’t we have one for World War II?
"I ended up with an index finger on my chest,” he recalled.
The message was clear: If Bakersfield is going to build a public memorial to the Second World War, it would be up to Sandall to lead the charge and help make it a reality.
Still, time passed. And as many who fought in that war or sacrificed on the home front died each year, a sense of urgency began to grip Sandall.
Last year, he formed a committee and work began.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and slowed their progress. But the committee members, including 94-year-old World War II Navy veteran Walter Grainger, were not about to quit.
"It's time," Grainger said of the group's mission.
The questions the committee has explored include some general discussion of the design, what materials might be used, where it should be located and more.
But finding financial support is going to be crucial.
"It isn't going to be easy getting corporate funding," Grainger said.
In these uncertain times, he said, there just isn't as much money for community projects as there may have been in past years.
But Grainger is confident that the Bakersfield community, which has a long record of supporting military veterans and honoring those who have served, will come through.
So does his daughter, Kathleen Grainger-Shaffer, who is also serving on the memorial committee.
The sense of urgency is real, she said.
"We're losing our World War II veterans much too fast, and our feeling is we need to get this done," she said.
The question of location has been discussed at length.
The Kern Veterans Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and the Vietnam War Memorial are all on Truxtun Avenue downtown. So there are many who believe a new memorial should also be built somewhere on that "Memorial Highway."
"I also like the idea of Truxtun Avenue as our Memorial Highway," Grainger-Shaffer said. "But where?"
All three also like the idea of placing a new, moderately sized memorial on the front lawn of the Kern County Museum. But they haven't brought up the idea to museum administrators, county officials or anyone else who may have a say in such a decision.
More exploration is necessary. But so is soliciting funding from local business entities and everyday residents.
"It's important to note ... that every week it seems we're losing one of our guys," Grainger-Shaffer said of local members of Tom Brokaw's "Greatest Generation."
Like his committee members, Sandall believes it's time. In fact, it's past time.
"World War II affected more people than any war in our history," Sandall said.
His own father, Walter "Sandy" Sandall, served as a pilot during the war. He flew a C-47 and dropped paratroopers over European battlefields and carried ammunition and supplies to GIs on the ground.
In that sense, for Sandall, it's personal.
At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at American Legion Post 26, 2020 H St., the committee will resume its efforts.
"We need more people to get involved," Sandall said.
For details, call Sandall at 487-0350.