 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Advocates call on DA to drop murder charge against Tehachapi woman accused of killing ex-husband

Wendy Howard

Wendy Howard

 Photo courtesy of the family of Wendy Howard

National and local advocates for domestic violence survivors Tuesday called on the Kern County District Attorney’s Office to drop a first-degree murder charge against a Tehachapi woman who said she shot her ex-husband in self-defense because of his abuse. 

“It is unjust that my mom would go to prison for defending herself on her own property,” wrote Bayley Pitts, daughter of murder suspect Wendy Howard, in a statement. “Wendy (Howard) is the sun, and we are the planets. She is the most important person in all our lives. She watches her grandkids every day. Her younger children are dependent on her.”

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases