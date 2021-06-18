Adventist unveils plan for ambulatory care and medical offices along Coffee Road

Adventist Health Bakersfield disclosed plans Friday for a roughly $10 million ambulatory care and medical office building at its new property along Coffee Road as part of a regional investment strategy that would also include a new, five-story tower at its existing hospital campus downtown as well as a new health clinic in Tehachapi and substantial improvements to its Delano medical center.
The announcement by Adventist President Daniel Wolcott was particularly significant in that his predecessor had called for building a whole new hospital at the Roseville-based health system's new property next to the Bakersfield Commons multi-use project developer World Oil Corp. has proposed in the city's southwest.
A hospital may yet rise at the approximately 40-acre location but Wolcott said that won't happen for at least five to seven years. In the meantime, Adventist's strategy will be to concentrate investment in high-acuity medical care downtown and make the Coffee Road location — which he said will include urgent and primary care as well as physical therapy — more of a centerpiece for its long-term focus on improving the longevity and well-being of Kern County residents.
"That property is going to be a place where we illustrate our commitment to the health and well-being of our community," he said in interview Friday morning at the company's downtown campus.
By far the larger investment will take place downtown: a roughly $300 million tower offering expanded emergency-room services and more operating rooms, with a focus on cardiac care. Built just north of the hospital's existing tower at the site of what is now a physician parking lot, the facility would also double Adventist's local capacity for maternal and child care, including a new neonatal intensive care unit.
Wolcott said it was unclear when the hospital expansion would be approved by the state but that its construction would precede development of the complex along Coffee, which he estimated would begin in three years.
The Tehachapi clinic would measure about 10,000 square feet, Wolcott said, and begin construction next year at Adventist's existing hospital in the city. Its offerings will range from primary and dental care to medical specialties such as orthopedics, gastrointestinal care and cardiology.
The plan in Delano is to expand Adventist's existing, 156-bed hospital with a complete rebuild of the center's emergency room and mother-baby unit.
