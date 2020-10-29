Adventist Health announced Thursday it has appointed Daniel Wolcott, president of its hospitals in Lodi and Stockton, to oversee the organization's operations in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi starting Dec. 1.
Wolcott will replace Adventist Health Bakersfield President Sharlet Briggs, who resigned in early August amid a record number of patient hospitalizations, including COVID-19 cases, at the company's Chester Avenue medical center in downtown Bakersfield.
Adventist said in an afternoon news release that Wolcott recently led Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital in Stockton through high case numbers in San Joaquin County. He also helped launch an orthopedic program at Lodi and was key to developing a new cancer center there, all while making "great strides in patient safety," the company said.
It also credited Wolcott with helping negotiate a management agreement with Dameron Hospital and integrating Lodi Memorial into the Adventist system.
"Daniel is a dynamic leader with a passion for quality, innovation and excellence," Adventist Health CEO Scott Reiner said in the release.
Wolcott has served on the boards of the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council of San Joaquin and the San Joaquin Health Leadership Council, Adventist said.
With a workforce of almost 33,000, the Roseville-based chain of nonprofit health systems says it serves more than 75 communities in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.