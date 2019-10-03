Adventist Health plans to rehire a number of the Kern County patient financial services employees it let go as part of a recent outsourcing drive, the Roseville-based hospital company said Thursday.
The disclosure came after Missouri-based health information company Cerner Corp. announced it would soon lay off 163 of its workers at 254-bed Adventist Health Bakersfield and another 25 at 25-bed Adventist Health Tehachapi. The layoffs were attributed to the termination of a business partnership between Cerner and Adventist.
Many if not all of those displaced workers are expected to be hired by Adventist, their former employer. Adventist said it has offered to hire some 1,500 Cerner employees systemwide.
Although Cerner will continue to handle electronic medical records and certain other operations for Adventist, Huron Consulting Group, based in Illinois, is expected to manage revenue-cycle and other work Cerner had managed.
“Adventist Health will be transitioning all revenue cycle operations from Cerner to Huron effective Nov. 4, 2019, to best meet the timely needs of our patients and the communities we serve,” Adventist said in a formal statement.
