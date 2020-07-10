The Adventist Health Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy Center at 2603 H St. will open Monday.
The new center includes state-of-the-art equipment and treatments, including two hyperbaric oxygen chambers, Adventist said in a news release.
“Wound care is an essential service that improves the quality of life and reduces the risk of major amputations,” Program Director Erika Subria said in the release. “Amputations can lead to long-lasting, complex health issues. Choosing the right treatment regimen can lead to a much healthier, happier life.”
Those in need of wound care can talk to their doctor for a referral or call 637-8620 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.