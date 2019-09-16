Adventist Health Bakersfield has implemented a new safety technology that uses an infant's footprint for identification in the event of an abduction, natural disaster or other newborn security issue.
“Think of this as a fingerprint for a newborn’s foot,” Caroline Gardiner, director of maternity care at Adventist Health Bakersfield, said in a news release. “We know this technology will help give new mothers a sense of comfort with their new babies.”
Adventist Health Bakersfield said in the news release it is the first to implement the new technology in Kern County.
The Newborn Safety System by CertaScan captures a high resolution image of the baby's footprint which can be stored in the baby's electronic medical record. Nurses prefer the system, the news release said, because it is easy to use and replaces the ink and paper method, which is messy and more time-consuming.
