Adventist Health to host community-wide prayer on Friday

Adventist Health will hold a prayer for hope and healing for patients, caregivers and the community on Friday night.
According to a news release, Adventist Health said the prayer is in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of California’s Stay at Home order going into effect at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flashing car headlights will light the night, as the prayer event is scheduled to be broadcasted live on KAXL/Life 88.3 FM radio, the news release stated.
The event will be held at Adventist Health’s main parking lot at 2615 Chester Ave. It will begin at 6:45 p.m. with a live violin playing by Adventist Health Bakersfield Registered Nurse Christian Pozo followed by the community-wide prayer.
Other county locations that will take part in the event are Adventist Health Delano, 1401 Garces Hwy., and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, 1100 Magellan Drive, according to the news release.