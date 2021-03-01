Adventist Health will hit the road on Tuesday, bringing its new Adventist Health Mobile Clinic to McFarland in an effort to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the community in northern Kern County.
According to a news release from the heath care provider, Adventist Health is attempting to provide access to rural and underserved communities in Kern County.
The news release stated that the mobile clinic was made possible with the help of a $200,000 donation from Chevron.
The mobile clinic will be available starting at 10 a.m. at McFarland Junior High School, 405 Mast Ave.