Adventist Health rolls out new device aimed at quickly detecting brain injuries

Head injuries land more people in the emergency room than strokes and heart attacks.
When someone has taken a blow to the head through a fall, car crash or sports, the go-to tool to detect the seriousness of the injury is the CT scan, but on Thursday, Adventist Health demonstrated a new medical device in its arsenal: the BrainScope.
It looked a little too "Star Trek" for his taste at first, admitted Dr. David Riggs, chief medical officer for Adventist Health Delano and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. But it's small and mobile, and the goal of the new medical device is to triage patients with mild head injuries.
Robert Vargas, an emergency department technician, demonstrated on Thursday how he would apply the disposable headset with electrodes to a patient. It can be used on someone who has experienced a mild head injury in the last three days. That headset feeds data using what is called EEG-based technology to a handheld device.
Thu Freeberg, a senior sales manager, said that within 20 minutes the device detects the likelihood of a brain bleed and any abnormalities that would indicate a concussion. It doesn't require a neurologist to interpret the results, she said. It uses intuitive signals like red, yellow and green.
There are many benefits to both patients and emergency rooms, Riggs said. The entire process of getting a CT scan and waiting for a neurologist to assess the results can mean spending two to three hours in the emergency room. It also means being exposed to radiation. CT scans themselves also don't always detect a concussion.
The BrainScope offers a concussion index for those 13 through 25 years old within 72 hours of injury. That's valuable, especially for local athletes. It can help return them to the field when they're ready to play, Riggs said.
The BrainScope can rule out cases that don't require a CT scan, discharging patients more quickly and freeing up valuable space in the emergency room.
"Those beds are turning over," Riggs said.
The device has been cleared by the FDA. Freeberg said the negative predictive value of the BrainScope is 98 percent. That means it can rule out brain bleeding.
"When it says 'no,' it means 'no,'" she said.
The BrainScope device is newer to the commercial market, Freeberg said, but it has been widely used in the military, where it was developed. Riggs said that when he was in the military, he was actually a part of the database.
The light, mobile device can be used in hallways or triage and chaotic environments, Riggs said. He's excited to get more devices out in the community, such as clinics.
Adventist Health Hospitals are the first on the West Coast to roll out the device, a point of pride for Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Kern County.
"For the physicians and nurses who care for patients at Adventist Health, it's always a good thing to add one new tool, especially a tool that is less invasive and has less risk for patients," Wolcott said.