Adventist Health recognizes, celebrates cancer survivors

All the speakers at Friday morning’s cancer survivors celebration at Adventist Health Bakersfield had a story to tell.
All the tales were uplifting, inspirational and provided hope.
That word, hope, was the central theme of the event held in recognition of National Cancer Survivors Day, usually celebrated the first Sunday in June.
Rachelle Murcia, an anchor and reporter at Eyewitness News KBAK/KBFX and a stage-three breast cancer survivor, led the speakers portion of the event, which was streamed via Adventist's Facebook Live.
Murcia, who was diagnosed in January 2020, was happy to announce that she's been in remission since October.
Today, she said, she sees the blessings in the world around her, in the Kern County community she calls home and in everyone who has helped along the way.
“Together, we hope to show the community that life after a cancer diagnosis can be inspiring, uplifted and it goes every day as beautiful as we know it,” Murcia said.
Murcia introduced Shelby Williams, who was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago at the age of 36. Because of a rare genetic mutation, it was discovered that Shelby also had an 83 percent chance of contracting stomach cancer, a likelihood that ended up becoming a reality.
In February 2019 she underwent a double mastectomy, and in April of that year, doctors performed a total gastrectomy — a complete surgical removal of her stomach.
Two years later the wife and mother is cancer free. She thanked her doctors, husband and children for providing inspiration during those trying times.
“Here I am today, standing strong and 65 pounds lighter. But I wouldn’t change my journey for nothing,” Shelby said. “Breast cancer saved my life and I am forever grateful I found the lump in my breast, and I didn’t ignore it.”
Chei Whitmore, a breast cancer patient at Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, also spoke during the ceremony.
She said that some key individuals have provided support during this challenging time — her husband with his unwavering faith; her daughter who’s the ultimate planner and attends all of Chei’s health care appointments; and Chei’s boss, who has supplied personal and professional support.
Whitmore spoke about the fatigue, migraines, nose bleeds, hair loss, heartburn and muscle aches that come with treatment.
“All the other horrible side effects that we endure. Just know that they don’t define us,” Chei said.
“This is not my forever. This too shall pass.”
And there was also Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center Doctor Vikas Ghai.
He was first touched by the disease when he was 8, with the passing of his grandmother from breast cancer.
“That’s when I decided to become a doctor,” he said.
Ghai spoke about the remarkable advancements in drugs, gene identification, genetic profiling and personalized medicine based on a patient’s individual needs.
“All of these things have changed the whole dynamic for cancer treatment,” he said. “That’s why we have more survivors, people live longer.”
All four speakers discussed the importance of support from the medical community, family, friends and local groups as people make their way through cancer treatment.
“As we survivors all know, the cancer journey does not end there. But as we also know, no one fights alone. And that could not be more true than right here in our community,” Murcia said.
The two-hour event also featured boxed brunches provided in a drive-thru format. The meals were handed out by the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team.
About 30 cancer survivors were in attendance during the speaking portion of the ceremony.