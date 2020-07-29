International Medical Corps is deploying emergency medical field units, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies to support Adventist Health Bakersfield and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley in the fight against COVID-19.
The International Medical Corps field units enable hospitals to expand triage and treatment space at existing facilities, improve patient flow and keep COVID-19 patients separated from other patients, according to a news release. Depending on the configuration, hospitals can potentially treat hundreds of extra patients per day with the field units, which can include patient beds, medical examination supplies, portable sinks, power, lighting and HVAC units.
The field units can be constructed in approximately six to 12 hours, be operational within 24 hours and withstand winds up to 80 mph.
The Bakersfield unit, set up Wednesday, will be incorporated as part of the hospital’s triage process just outside the Emergency Department, separating patients who are symptomatic from those who are not. At Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, the field unit was set up Tuesday and will provide overflow space for non-COVID-19 patients.
International Medical Corps has now deployed emergency medical field units in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Detroit and Puerto Rico, with collaborator FedEx providing related logistical and shipping support. In addition, it's provided personal protective equipment and other medical supplies and equipment to facilities and municipalities across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.