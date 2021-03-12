Adventist Health partners with PT Solutions to open new physical therapy office

Adventist Health has partnered with PT Solutions Physical Therapy with an office slated to open near downtown Bakersfield in April.
“We’re combining forces in a way that aligns our medical center in Bakersfield and our community physicians, while providing care for people who need healing from physical therapy,” said Jenny Lavers, administrative director of Ancillary Services, in a statement.
This isn't the first time the two companies have worked together: PT Solutions has partnered with other Adventist Health facilities. This new office is located in the center at Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street, and its scheduled opening date will be April 1.
The specialties offered include physical therapy, neurological rehabilitation, stroke rehabilitation, orthopaedic & sports injuries, post-op rehabilitation, manual therapy, balance & vestibular therapy, fall prevention, concussion care, headaches & migraines, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) treatment and running analysis.
The office is located at 3320 Truxtun Ave., Suite 100. Appointments can be requested by email at Bakersfield@PTSolutions.com or by calling 637-8397. For more information, visit https://ptsolutions.com.