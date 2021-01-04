Adventist Health Bakersfield will be offering free childhood immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases at the following dates and sites this month:
- Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albertson’s, 1520 Brundage Ln., Bakersfield
- Monday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor Street, Bakersfield
- Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kern County Dept. of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave., Bakersfield
- Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at La Hacienda Market, 315 James St., Shafter
- Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield
- Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Church 4201 Stine Road, Bakersfield
- Thursday, Jan. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vallarta Market, 600 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin
Vaccines are free to children under age 18 without insurance, those who are enrolled in Medi-Cal or who are American Indian or Native Alaskan. Those over age 5 need an appointment. Clinics close for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Hemoglobin test is also available to children, expectant and postpartum mothers, though a WIC, school or doctor's referral is required.
You may call 869-6740 for additional instructions.